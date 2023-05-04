UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Tigre Continue To Impress In Copa Sudamericana

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Argentina's Tigre continue to impress in Copa Sudamericana

VALENCIA, Venezuela, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Argentina's Tigre secured their second consecutive Copa Sudamericana victory on Wednesday with a 3-0 rout of Venezuelan side Puerto Cabello.

Mateo Retegui opened the scoring by converting a penalty before Lucas Menossi and Lucas Blondel added second-half goals at Estadio Misael Delgado in the Venezuelan city of Valencia.

The result leaves Tigre second in Group D with six points from three outings while Puerto Cabello are last, having yet to pick up a point.

In other Copa Sudamericana fixtures on Wednesday, America Mineiro drew 1-1 at Millonarios, Guarani were held to a 1-1 home draw by Emelec and San Lorenzo drew 0-0 at Palestino.

The winner of the Copa Sudamericana - South America's equivalent of the Europa League - will earn an automatic berth in next year's Copa Libertadores.

Related Topics

San Lorenzo Valencia Puerto Cabello From

