VALENCIA, Venezuela, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Argentina's Tigre secured their second consecutive Copa Sudamericana victory on Wednesday with a 3-0 rout of Venezuelan side Puerto Cabello.

Mateo Retegui opened the scoring by converting a penalty before Lucas Menossi and Lucas Blondel added second-half goals at Estadio Misael Delgado in the Venezuelan city of Valencia.

The result leaves Tigre second in Group D with six points from three outings while Puerto Cabello are last, having yet to pick up a point.

In other Copa Sudamericana fixtures on Wednesday, America Mineiro drew 1-1 at Millonarios, Guarani were held to a 1-1 home draw by Emelec and San Lorenzo drew 0-0 at Palestino.

The winner of the Copa Sudamericana - South America's equivalent of the Europa League - will earn an automatic berth in next year's Copa Libertadores.