Armenian PM addresses 20,000 supporters in Yerevan: AFP

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday addressed thousands of allies who answered his call to rally in the capital Yerevan in a show of support, after the military called for his resignation.

An AFP journalist at the rally said an estimated 20,000 people had flooded onto a central square, one kilometre away from an opposition protest where some 10,000 demonstrators were calling on Pashinyan to step down.