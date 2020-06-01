UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artist Christo Who Wrapped Reichstag In Fabric Dies Aged 84

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Artist Christo who wrapped Reichstag in fabric dies aged 84

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The artist known as Christo, who made his name transforming landmarks such as Germany's Reichstag by covering them with reams of cloth, died on Sunday aged 84, his official Facebook page announced.

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died of natural causes at his home in New York City, the statement said.

The Bulgarian-born artist worked in collaboration with his wife Jeanne-Claude until her death in 2009.

"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it," said a statement from his office.

"Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories."In accordance with Christo's wishes, the statement added, a work in progress, "l'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped", would be completed. The event is on schedule to be shown from September 18 in 2021.

Related Topics

Facebook Died Wife Germany Progress New York September Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

8 minutes ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

23 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

53 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

53 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.