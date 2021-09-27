UrduPoint.com

Artists Demand To Ensure Welfare Of Deceased Performers' Families

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Artists demand to ensure welfare of deceased performers' families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The artists' community on Monday urged the authorities concerned to pay attention to 'Artists Welfare Fund' with the objective to provide financial help to those performers' families who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Talking to APP, stage artist Rauf Mirza said,"The purpose of the welfare fund was to help the artists and their families in times of crisis." It was also set up to provide financial aid to the artists who were inactive due to old age, adverse health conditions, or otherwise handicapped from accident or disease; as a financial assistance to their families after death, he added.

He said sometimes community got the advantage to avail the opportunity but mostly their requests were not entertained as per the criterion set under the Fund and were left unattended.

Artists Welfare Fund was a nonprofit service organization helping visual artists in need of temporary financial assistance during emergencies with interest-free loans, usually to help pay hospital bills, he added.

He also quoted the example of renowned comedian Umer Sharif that he had been provided with sufficient aid to be able to travel abroad after repeated requests to the government.

The world, he said, acknowledged the artist fraternity for their services but the situation in our society was deplorable where the artists had to beg for his welfare.

Related Topics

Accident World From Government

Recent Stories

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

10 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

14 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

16 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

18 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

25 minutes ago
 16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.