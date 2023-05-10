ASEAN calls for 'cessation of all forms of violence' in Myanmar

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday called for an immediate end to violence in junta-ruled Myanmar in the wake of armed attacks on the regional bloc's humanitarian aid convoy and a monitoring team.

A joint statement by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders expressed "deep concern" with the ongoing violence in Myanmar, urging "immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.

" The ASEAN leaders are meeting in Indonesia's tourist destination of Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province for the regional bloc's 42nd summit.

Their concern came after ASEAN's Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management and ASEAN monitoring team in Myanmar came under armed attack few days ago in Shan State – the largest of Myanmar's 14 administrative divisions.

However, it is not clear yet who was behind the attack.