Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

Survivors of flash floods in Afghanistan were still searching for the missing on Monday, days after torrents of water ripped through villages, killing hundreds

Fulool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Survivors of flash floods in Afghanistan were still searching for the missing on Monday, days after torrents of water ripped through villages, killing hundreds.

Heavy rains sparked flash flooding in multiple Afghan provinces on Friday, killing more than 300 people in Baghlan alone, UN agencies and Taliban officials said.

Rescue and aid workers have been struggling to reach some of the worst-affected areas with the World Health Organization echoing Taliban government and nonprofit warnings that the death toll could rise significantly.

Samiullah Omari had found the bodies of seven of his relatives, but his uncle and uncle's grandson were still missing.

"We have been searching but we haven't found them," the 24-year-old day labourer told AFP in his village of Fulool.

For kilometres around, mud covers everything, with cars, uprooted trees and limbs of livestock jutting out from the thick brown sludge where homes once stood.

Neither Omari nor his 70-year-old father have ever seen "such havoc-wreaking floods", he said.

The WHO has warned of rising cases of water-borne diseases in flood-affected regions.

In a country with a health system already on its knees, some health facilities were rendered non-operational by the flooding, which damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and swamped agricultural land.

"The full extent of the damage is not yet known, and the country lacks the necessary resources to manage a disaster of this magnitude," the WHO said in a situation report on Sunday.