Tennis: Rome Open Results

Published May 13, 2024

Tennis: Rome Open results

Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player)

Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd round

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x27) 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x18) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-4

Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 6-3

Women

4th round

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-5, 6-3

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) 6-2, 6-1

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2, 6-4

More Stories From Sports