Tennis: Rome Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player)
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd round
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x27) 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x18) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-4
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 6-3
Women
4th round
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-5, 6-3
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) 6-2, 6-1
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2, 6-4
