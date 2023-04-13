ASEAN 'strongly condemns' Myanmar air strike that killed dozens

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), criticised for its inaction over the deepening Myanmar crisis, strongly condemned on Thursday air strikes that reportedly killed dozens of people.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, is the 2023 chair of the regional bloc and is hoping to kickstart a five-point plan, agreed with the Myanmar junta two years ago, and other mediation attempts that have so far failed to end the violence.

"All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians," the 10-member bloc said in an unusually bold statement issued by Indonesia.

The military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a February 2021 coup. Its subsequent crackdown on dissent and armed groups opposed to its rule has killed more than 3,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

The official death toll from Tuesday's strike on the remote Kanbalu township in Myanmar's central Sagaing region remains unclear, although at least 100 fatalities have been reported by the BBC, The Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia.

The strike drew international condemnation. UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he was "horrified" and that its victims included schoolchildren performing dances.

The junta confirmed on Wednesday it had launched "limited" air strikes.

"ASEAN strongly condemns the reported recent air strikes carried out by the Myanmar Armed Forces (...) that claimed the lives of at least dozens of civilians," the ASEAN statement said.

A statement from the ASEAN chair does not necessarily indicate the agreement of all member states.