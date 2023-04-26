UrduPoint.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Following Rout On Wall Street

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Asian stocks mixed following rout on Wall Street

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday following plunges on Wall Street fuelled by concerns for the banking sector and broader fears of recession.

Lacklustre consumer data and mixed earnings reports fed those fears during US trade, but American equities futures moved well into the green on Wednesday after promising earnings results from microsoft and Google parent Alphabet came in after markets closed.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange on Wednesday announced profits of $434 million -- a 28 percent surge year on year, and its second best quarterly revenue results ever, the bourse said in a statement.

Standard Chartered, meanwhile, reported revenues of $4.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of eight percent -- or 11 percent at constant Currency.

Both it and the stock exchange saw share price bumps in generally positive Hong Kong trade, which was also bolstered by healthy gains by Tencent.

"The markets are very much focused on some of the earning story, but possibly overlooking the weight of economic deceleration that is playing through right now, particularly in the United States," John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg Television.

"I'm looking at a whole range of technical signals, which seem to be suggesting a risk-off environment." Wednesday's gains in Hong Kong offset some of the losses incurred the day before, when a selloff in Chinese firms dragged the Hang Seng down almost two percent.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks such firms, appeared to have stabilised Wednesday, though it was still down from where it started the previous morning.

In addition to Hong Kong, Jakarta, Mumbai and Bangkok were up in afternoon trade, while Shanghai and Taipei were more or less flat.

Tokyo, Sydney, Wellington, Seoul, Manila, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were all down.

- Banking fears - European stock markets also retreated at the start, with London, Frankfurt and Paris all down amid lingering worries over the health of US banks.

Those concerns were top of mind for traders after US-based First Republic disclosed it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter, intensifying concerns about its long-term prospects after the failures of other mid-sized banks.

Shares of First Republic plunged 49 percent, pressuring other regional banks that have been seen as vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the US Conference board reported a bigger than expected drop in consumer confidence in April, with Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya saying in a note that consumers' "expectations signal a recession is looming".

Also weighing on sentiment was the question of interest rates, with Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiking its guiding rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as it tried to rein in double-digit inflation.

The US Federal Reserve is also mulling further inflation-fighting hikes, with Moya suggesting "the Fed can stay on their tightening course with the risks of a June hike still remaining on the table".

- Key figures around 0745 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 19,763.91 Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3264.10 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,416.47 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,867.19 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1015 from $1.0975 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2449 from $1.2409 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 133.50 Yen from 133.73 yen Euro/pound: UP at 88.49 pence from 88.40 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $77.26 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: FLAT at $80.79 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 33,530.83 (close).

Related Topics

Mumbai Google Stock Exchange China Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Price United States Sweden April June Stocks Market TV All From Share Best Top Asia Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

26 minutes ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

4 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

14 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.