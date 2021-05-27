UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Dismisses Critics As Syria Votes To Extend His Grip On Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

Assad dismisses critics as Syria votes to extend his grip on power

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President Bashar al-Assad dismissed criticism of Syria's presidential election as voters cast ballots Wednesday in government-held areas despite Western accusations it was neither "free nor fair".

"Your opinions have zero value," Assad said, after voting with his British-born wife Asma in the Damascus suburb of Douma, a key rebel stronghold until its recapture by government forces three years ago.

On the eve of the election, the US, Britain, France, Germany and Italy said the poll was "neither free nor fair", and Syria's fragmented opposition has called it a "farce".

But they will watch powerless as few doubt Assad will trounce his two virtually unknown challengers to win a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis.

The controversial vote is the second election since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed over 388,000 people and displaced half the pre-war population.

Huge election posters glorifying Assad have mushroomed across the two-thirds of the country under his control.

State media, which showed long queues forming outside polling stations in the morning, said at midnight (2100 GMT) polls had closed, after having reported that they would be kept open five hours beyond the planned closing time.

It said counting had started.

Hundreds of students clamoured to vote outside Damascus University.

"I came to vote for Bashar al-Assad because he is the only man who withstood 10 years of war," said 26-year-old Kinan al-Khatib.

Around him, students chanted: "With our blood and with our souls, we sacrifice our lives for you, Bashar."

Related Topics

Election Syria Vote France Damascus Wife Germany Man Douma Italy Media Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

8 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.