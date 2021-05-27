Assad dismisses critics as Syria votes to extend his grip on power

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President Bashar al-Assad dismissed criticism of Syria's presidential election as voters cast ballots Wednesday in government-held areas despite Western accusations it was neither "free nor fair".

"Your opinions have zero value," Assad said, after voting with his British-born wife Asma in the Damascus suburb of Douma, a key rebel stronghold until its recapture by government forces three years ago.

On the eve of the election, the US, Britain, France, Germany and Italy said the poll was "neither free nor fair", and Syria's fragmented opposition has called it a "farce".

But they will watch powerless as few doubt Assad will trounce his two virtually unknown challengers to win a fourth term, in a war-battered country mired in economic crisis.

The controversial vote is the second election since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed over 388,000 people and displaced half the pre-war population.

Huge election posters glorifying Assad have mushroomed across the two-thirds of the country under his control.

State media, which showed long queues forming outside polling stations in the morning, said at midnight (2100 GMT) polls had closed, after having reported that they would be kept open five hours beyond the planned closing time.

It said counting had started.

Hundreds of students clamoured to vote outside Damascus University.

"I came to vote for Bashar al-Assad because he is the only man who withstood 10 years of war," said 26-year-old Kinan al-Khatib.

Around him, students chanted: "With our blood and with our souls, we sacrifice our lives for you, Bashar."