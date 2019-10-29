UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Killed In Landslide In West Cameroon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 30 people were killed in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in the western Cameroon city of Bafoussam on Tuesday, state media reported.

"At least 33 bodies" have been removed from the mud, the state-run Cameroon Tribune newspaper said on its Facebook page.

Cameroon Radio Television gave the death toll at around 30, a number confirmed to AFP by a senior local official on the condition of anonymity.

"The houses that collapsed were built on the side of a hill in a risk zone," said the official of the West Region, of which Bafoussam is the capital.

He said the landslide was caused by the "torrential rain" that has fallen in the country over the past few days.

