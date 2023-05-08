UrduPoint.com

At Least 8 Killed As SUV Rams Group Outside Texas Migrant Center

Published May 08, 2023

At least 8 killed as SUV rams group outside Texas migrant center

Brownsville, United States, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Sunday when an SUV ran a red light and plowed into a group waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant aid center in the US state of Texas, police said.

Law enforcement said they were treating the incident as an accident for now, although a witness told AFP the driver had yelled insults at the group before accelerating.

The gray sport utility vehicle "went through a red light and ran over several people" at around 8:30 am (1330 GMT) in Brownsville, a border city at the southernmost tip of the state, police spokesman Martin Sandoval told AFP.

He said seven people died and "nearly 10" others were injured. US media later reported that one person had died from their injuries at a local hospital.

Witness Luis Herrera, whose arm was hurt in the incident, told AFP the crash was "sudden.

" "A woman went by in a car and warned us to get out of the way," he said.

"It was a matter of moments. The killer came (through) in the car, gesturing at us, insulting us," the 36-year-old Venezuelan said.

Herrera then described the driver as accelerating the car with full force.

The motorist, whom Sandoval said was also taken to the hospital, was detained by witnesses until police arrived. He has been charged for now with reckless driving.

"More than likely there's going to be other charges coming on later," Sandoval earlier told a local ABC affiliate, without clarifying what the additional charges might be.

Police still had not publicly identified the driver by late Sunday evening, though a news conference was planned for Monday morning.

Authorities have launched an investigation into whether the fatal crash was an accident or intentional, Sandoval said.

"We're looking (into it)," he told AFP.

