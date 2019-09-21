UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attack Kills 12 In Iraqi Shiite Holy City: Medics

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Attack kills 12 in Iraqi Shiite holy city: medics

Karbala, Iraq, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Twelve civilians were killed Friday in a bomb blast on a bus at the northern edge of the Iraqi Shiite holy city of Karbala, medical officials said.

"Tweleve civilians have been killed and five wounded in an explosion on a bus at the main checkpoint for the northern entrance to Karbala", the city's health authorities said.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Karbala

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

25 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

40 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

40 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

40 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

55 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.