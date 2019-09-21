Attack kills 12 in Iraqi Shiite holy city: medics

Karbala, Iraq, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Twelve civilians were killed Friday in a bomb blast on a bus at the northern edge of the Iraqi Shiite holy city of Karbala, medical officials said.

"Tweleve civilians have been killed and five wounded in an explosion on a bus at the main checkpoint for the northern entrance to Karbala", the city's health authorities said.