Aussie state to add artificial reefs for sustainable recreational fishing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is expanding its artificial reef sites on the north coast to enhance recreational fishing.

NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said on Monday that the new artificial reefs will be built in Coffs Harbor and Ballina, two regions known for beaches, and are due for completion in 2024.

The factors considered for the locations included fisher support, availability of nearby natural reefs and distance from previously installed offshore artificial reefs.

"The man-made reefs create the perfect marine environment for a range of fish species and in a few short years we expect to see an abundance of fish, from Spotted Mackerel, to Yellowtail Kingfish, Mulloway, Pearl Perch and Snapper," said Saunders.

"They also provide a significant boost to our recreational fishers, who contribute a huge 3.

4 billion Australian Dollars (about 2.4 billion U.S. dollars) to the NSW economy each year." "It's fantastic news for both of these regions and is another example of how recreational fishing fees are being put to work." Artificial reefs create additional habitat for local aquatic organisms, and this in turn creates a rich diversity of marine life, attracting divers and anglers.

The latest two offshore reefs will bring the total number of artificial reefs deployed by the NSW government to 13, spanning waters from Tweed Heads in the northeast to Merimbula in the south.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries will undertake further detailed assessments and consultation to determine the most suitable locations off Coffs and Ballina for the reefs to be placed.