Australia Beat South Africa To Seal T20 Series Win

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Australia beat South Africa to seal T20 series win

Durban, South Africa, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Australia beat South Africa by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Kingsmead on Friday, clinching the three-match series.

Brief scores: South Africa 164-8 in 20 overs (A.

Markram 49; S Abbott 3-22, N. Ellis 3-25) v Australia 168-2 in 14.5 overs (M. Marsh 79 not out, M. Short 66).

Result: Australia won by eight wickets.

Series: Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

Remaining match: September 3, Durban

