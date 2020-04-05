UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Police To Probe Cruise Ship Virus Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Australia police to probe cruise ship virus deaths

Sydney, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Australian police on Sunday launched a criminal investigation after thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Sydney and 10 later died of the illness.

The government last month allowed 2,700 passengers to walk off the Carnival Australia-owned Ruby Princess and travel to their homes around the country -- despite a ban on cruise ships docking in Australia being announced just days earlier.

New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Fuller said Sunday that the ship's operators would be investigated over alleged "absolute discrepancies" between information provided to authorities and the requirements of the law.

"The key question that remains unanswered, and a criminal or coronial investigation will need to be conducted, is were Carnival crew transparent in contextualising the true patient and crew health conditions relevant to COVID-19?" he said.

"The international licence to enter a port is on the assurance from the captain to the authorities that the vessel is free from contagious disease.

" Some passengers on the ship were displaying flu-like symptoms when it berthed in Sydney Harbour.

Hundreds later tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have so far died of the virus, including three in New South Wales overnight.

Fuller said an investigation was the "only way" to determine whether national biosecurity laws and state laws had been broken.

To date, cruise ships have accounted for almost 10 percent of Australia's more than 5,500 infections.

The issue has become politically fraught, with local pundits dubbing the vessels "Death Ships" and one nervous state leader calling for the navy to intercept a cruise ship full of German tourists.

Public attitudes hardened over the handling of the Ruby Princess, which remains anchored off the coast of Sydney with about 200 crew members exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

Fuller said police wanted to examine the ship's records and that Carnival had offered to cooperate with the investigation.

Carnival Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Police Australia German Died Sydney Wales Criminals Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has an opportunity to make distan ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.