UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Set 267 To Win Second Ashes Test By England

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Australia set 267 to win second Ashes Test by England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia faced a target of 267 in 48 overs to win the second Ashes Test after England captain Joe Root declared his side's second innings on 258-5 at Lord's on Sunday.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was 115 not out when Root closed the innings after lunch on the last day.

Stokes made the most of being missed twice late on Saturday and a decision by Australia not to review an appeal for lbw.

His seventh Test century, and second against Australia, came off 160 balls with 10 fours and two consecutive sixes against off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia went into the last day without Steve Smith. The star batsman was ruled out with a concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Related Topics

Century Australia Lyon Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

2 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

2 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

6 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.