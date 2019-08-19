Australia set 267 to win second Ashes Test by England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia faced a target of 267 in 48 overs to win the second Ashes Test after England captain Joe Root declared his side's second innings on 258-5 at Lord's on Sunday.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was 115 not out when Root closed the innings after lunch on the last day.

Stokes made the most of being missed twice late on Saturday and a decision by Australia not to review an appeal for lbw.

His seventh Test century, and second against Australia, came off 160 balls with 10 fours and two consecutive sixes against off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia went into the last day without Steve Smith. The star batsman was ruled out with a concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.