UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Win Toss, Bat In Women's T20 World Cup Final

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Australia win toss, bat in women's T20 World Cup final

Melbourne, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India on Sunday at a packed Melbourne cricket Ground.

Top-ranked Australia, the defending champions, are targeting a fifth title, while India are playing in their first final.

Organisers are hoping more than 90,000 fans will cram the cavernous stadium, with pop superstar Katy Perry playing two songs before the match and a fuller concert afterwards.

"It looks like a really good wicket, the crowd is amazing," said Australian skipper Meg Lanning, whose team lost to India in the tournament's opening match before bouncing back to win the rest of their group games.

"We're looking forward to it. We're as ready as we can be today." India head into their maiden final unbeaten, on the back of the exploits of teenage opener Shafali Verma, their spin bowlers and the pace of Shikha Pandey.

"We also wanted to bat first but we are quite confident chasing so if our bowlers do a job it will be good for us," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajashwari Gayakwad Umpires: Kim Cotton (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Gregory Braithwaite (WIS)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Job Melbourne Georgia Chris Broad Katy Perry Women Sunday Cotton TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

10 minutes ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.