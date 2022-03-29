UrduPoint.com

Australia's East Coast Braces For Renewed Flood Warnings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Just as flood waters from record rainfall in Australia's eastern states began to recede, a return of extreme weather has renewed warnings for recovering residents.

Flash flooding hit parts of Sydney overnight Monday as the State Emergency Service (SES) rushed to warn people in low-lying areas and clear fallen trees in the city's north.

The New South Wales (NSW) Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a warning Monday for moderate to major flooding in Lismore, the state's worst-hit town since heavy rainfall began in late February.

"Heavy rainfall across the catchment of the Wilsons River overnight Monday into Tuesday has caused rapid river level rises in the tributaries upstream of Lismore," said the warning.

Residents in the town and other parts of northern NSW have been given orders to evacuate by the SES.

"Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," said the SES.

Meanwhile parts of the Australian state of Queensland have also been inundated with a returning deluge.

On Tuesday morning the Gold Coast City Council announced that 250 to 350 mm of rain had fallen since 9:00 a.m. Monday, with a further 140 mm expected to fall on Tuesday.

"There are currently about 30 roads closed due to flooding today. The city is urging Gold Coasters to drive to the conditions."

>