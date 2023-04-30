UrduPoint.com

Back-to-back LIV Titles For Gooch After Singapore Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Back-to-back LIV titles for Gooch after Singapore victory

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Talor Gooch became the first golfer to win back-to-back LIV titles after he defeated Spain's Sergio Garcia in the first playoff hole at the LIV Singapore competition on Sunday.

Gooch pocketed $4 million for the victory in the city-state, the same amount he won in his breakthrough in Adelaide last week.

The 31-year-old American had more reason to smile as his team RangeGoats cashed in $3 million for winning the team event.

"I'll be back home this next couple of weeks and I'm sure I'll take my wife to a nice little dinner. I might buy her something nice," he said when asked how he plans to spend his earnings.

LIV, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, split the sport last year by luring away top stars from the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) with lucrative contracts.

LIV has been accused of "sportswashing" -- using sport to deflect from Saudi Arabia's dismal human rights record, including the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

As a promising young golfer with one PGA Tour victory from the RSM Classic in 2021, Gooch was among the talent lured away from the PGA TOUR with promises of record cash.

Having played just five events and winning twice at LIV this season, Gooch now leads the individual money ranking with $8,937,000 in total earnings so far.

Gooch and Garcia finished regulation play in 17-under-par 196 after completing 54 holes -- a move away from the traditional 72-hole stroke play format.

Gooch then outplayed the Spaniard with a birdie on the playoff 18th hole to spark scenes of celebration at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"Today was one of those days where the golf gods wanted it to be my time," said Gooch.

"Sergio is one of the greatest golfers of this generation...To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I'll never forget."

Related Topics

World Wife Young Adelaide Split Nice Buy Singapore Same Spain Saudi Arabia Money Sunday 2018 Event From Top Million Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

39 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.