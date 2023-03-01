UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Revamp T20 Squad For England Series

March 01, 2023

Dhaka, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Bangladesh on Wednesday called up three uncapped cricketers in their massively-overhauled T20 squad for the first two matches of a three-match series against England later this month.

Batsman Towhid Hridoy, pace bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Tanvir islam were included following some impressive performances in the recently held Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Batsmen Shamim Hossain and Rony Talukdar were also recalled to the Twenty20 side after doing well in the BPL.

Shamim played the last of his 10 T20 internationals against Pakistan in 2021 while 32-year-old Rony's only T20 international was against South Africa eight years ago in 2015.

Batsmen Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain and pace bowlers Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam, who were all part of the Bangladesh squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November, have been excluded.

Bangladesh are currently involved in a three-match one-day international series against England.

The T20 series will follow the ODI series with the first match scheduled at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 9.

The second and third match will be held at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, respectively on March 12 and March 14.

This will be the first bilateral T20 international series between Bangladesh and England.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam.

