UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barbarians Stars Banned Over Virus Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Barbarians stars banned over virus breach

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Former England captain Chris Robshaw was among 13 Barbarians players suspended on Tuesday after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Robshaw was banned for four weeks by the Rugby Football Union following incidents while on duty with the Barbarians.

His Barbarians team-mates Alex Lewington, Fergus McFadden, Juan Pablo Socino, Richard Wigglesworth and Jackson Wray were also given four-week suspensions.

All of that group except McFadden have been fined two weeks' wages.

Robshaw, Lewington, Wray and Wigglesworth will do 50 hours of unpaid rugby community work, while that figure is 60 hours for McFadden and Socino.

The Barbarians' non-cap international against England at Twickenham in October was cancelled as a result of the two virus breaches.

Footage emerged on social media of a large group of Barbarians players drinking alcohol at the Running Horse pub in Mayfair in central London.

It emerged that some of those who broke Covid-19 regulations provided false statements during the RFU's investigation.

Calum Clark, Sean Maitland and Tim Swinson all received a four-week ban, three of which are suspended.

Tom de Glanville, Joel Kpoku and Manu Vunipola were given three-week suspensions and Simon Kerrod got a two-week ban.

A number of players, including Robshaw and Wigglesworth, have since apologised and all the players accepted the charges.

In total, the 13 players have been banned for 85 weeks, with 44 weeks suspended subject to conditions being met and 41 weeks of bans to be taken concurrently.

The players have been fined a total of 18.5 weeks' salary and ordered to undertake a total of 630 hours of community service.

"The sanctions reflect the seriousness of the charges which include behaving in a way that ignored what the public at large and the Rugby community were complying with and deliberately compromising an investigation being carried out by the RFU as swiftly as the circumstances demanded," an RFU statement said.

Related Topics

Football Social Media Maitland London Jackson October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

2 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

2 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

4 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

31 minutes ago

US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to Travel to Baku, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.