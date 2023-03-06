Barca move nine clear in Spain after narrow win while Real Madrid draw

MADRID, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:FC Barcelona defeated Valencia 1-0 to move nine points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday afternoon after Real Madrid drew 0-0 away to Betis.

Raphinha's flicked header from Sergio Busquets' pass in the 15th minute was enough to give Barca all three points for another below-par performance.

Ferran Torres hit a 54th-minute penalty against the woodwork against his former club, and Ansu Fati also hit the post as Barca looked to double their lead before Ronald Araujo was sent off for a direct red card in the 59th minute after bringing down Hugo Duro when he was clean through on goal.