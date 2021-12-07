UrduPoint.com

Beijing Warns US Will 'pay The Price' For Olympics Diplomatic Boycott

Tue 07th December 2021

Beijing, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, saying the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing".

"Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.

"The US attempt to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics out of ideological prejudice, based on lies and rumours, will only expose (its) sinister intentions," Zhao said.

"The Winter Olympics are not a stage for political shows and political manipulation," he added, accusing the US of "actions that interfere in and undermine the Beijing Winter Olympics."

