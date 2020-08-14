UrduPoint.com
Belarus Has Freed Over 1,000 Detained Protesters: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Belarus has freed over 1,000 detained protesters: official

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered an investigation into the mass detention of protesters and more than 1,000 have been freed, a senior politician said Thursday.

Senate Speaker Natalya Kochanova said on state television that Lukashenko told officials to "get to the bottom of all cases of detentions", adding that "as of this evening, more than 1,000 people have been freed."

