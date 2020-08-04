UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Rallies Voters With Promise Of Change

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:10 AM

Maladzechna, Belarus, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At a small-town campaign rally held by the rising star of Belarus's political opposition, Elena stood among the unusually large crowd, wrapped in a red and white flag -- the colours of the ex-Soviet country's emboldened opposition.

Like many others at the gathering for opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, she preferred to give her first name only, for fear of drawing unwanted attention from the authorities.

"I want to have freedom of expression. To go out on the street and speak freely and not be afraid anymore," the 42-year-old bread factory worker told AFP.

Several thousand people filled a small stadium in Maladzechna, a city of some 100,000 people northwest of the capital Minsk, to listen to Tikhanovskaya -- who has emerged as the leading opponent to strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

The crowd, packed with young people born after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and with no memory of the pre-Lukashenko era, waved flags and chanted "change" as 37-year-old Tikhanovskaya took to the stage in late July.

"Now is the time when everyone must overcome their fear," she said.

"Do you think I'm not scared? I'm scared every day. But I muster my courage, get over my fear and go to you and go for victory." The stay-at-home mother launched her presidential bid after her husband and popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky was arrested and barred from challenging Lukashenko in the August 9 polls.

Their five-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have been taken abroad for their own safety.

Another leading rival, ex-banker Viktor Babaryko, was also imprisoned while a third, former diplomat Valery Tsepkalo, has fled the country fearing arrest.

His fear is well-founded. According to the Viasna rights group, at least 1,100 people have been arrested since May during pre-election rallies.

Despite the crackdown, Tikhanovskaya was allowed to run in her husband's place, and her bid to remove 65-year-old Lukashenko has galvanised his opponents.

