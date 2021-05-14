UrduPoint.com
Berlusconi 'not Very Well' But Will Bounce Back: Salvini

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Italy's hospitalised former premier Silvio Berlusconi "is not very well", a key political ally said Friday while insisting the 84-year-old would bounce back.

"I spoke to Berlusconi ... he's not very well but he'll pull through, being the fighter that he is," Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, told RAI public radio.

Berlusconi has been in and out of hospital in recent months. In September, after recovering from a serious coronavirus infection, he said he had a close brush with death.

He was readmitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Tuesday to treat the after-effects of Covid-19, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP.

Business daily Il Sole 24 newspaper said Friday that Berlusconi's condition had taken a turn for the worse due to an intestinal infection, but the report was unconfirmed.

Sources from the media tycoon's Forza Italia party, quoted by the AGI news agency, instead said that Berlusconi was getting better and could be discharged from hospital on Saturday.

