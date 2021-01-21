UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls For Unity On 'day Of History And Hope'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden called for "unity" and pledged to be a president for "all Americans" at his inauguration in Washington Wednesday, but warned of the challenges ahead as he takes on multiple crises.

Speaking at the US Capitol just two weeks after it was stormed by an armed mob supporting his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden declared: "This is America's day, this is democracy's day. A day of history and hope." But as the US confronts the deadly coronavirus and deep political divisions, he warned that to overcome its challenges will require "so much more than words, it will require the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity." "Today on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation, and I ask every American to join me in this cause," the 46th US president said.

"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America.

" In the 21-minute speech Biden sketched out the challenges ahead.

"We need all our strength to... persevere through this dark winter. We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," he said, calling on Americans to "finally face this pandemic as one nation." Biden spoke on the steps of the Capitol, which two weeks ago saw scenes of violence unprecedented in modern history as rioters egged on by Trump stormed the building, leaving five people dead and shaking US democracy to its core.

"Here we stand just days after a riotous mob thought they could ... drive us from this sacred ground," he said.

"It did not happen, it will never happen, not today, not tomorrow, not ever, not ever."The United States faces "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront, and we will defeat," he said.

The new president called for the country to "reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated."

Related Topics

Dead Washington Democracy Trump United States January May All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

6 minutes ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

21 minutes ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

13 minutes ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

51 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar more than doubles clean energy capacity ove ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.