UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Fractures Foot Playing With Dog

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Biden fractures foot playing with dog

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :US president-elect Joe Biden has a foot fracture and will likely have to wear a medical boot, his team said Sunday after the 78-year-old was taken to the doctor because he had slipped while playing with his dog.

Biden, who will become the oldest US president upon his January swearing-in, suffered the injury Saturday with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

The president-elect's personal physician Kevin O'Connor initially said x-rays had not uncovered any "obvious fracture", but added that an additional CT scan would still be done.

That scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures... in the mid-foot," O'Connor said in a subsequent statement released by Biden's office.

He added that the former vice president, who won election against Donald Trump in November, "will likely require a walking boot for several weeks".

With both Biden and Trump in their 70s, age was an issue in the presidential race, even if it often took a backseat to pressing matters like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump's health was briefly of intense concern when he caught Covid-19, but the president resumed campaigning after getting a series of treatments -- including an experimental antibody cocktail.

Trump, a famously finicky germophobe, was the first president in over a century to not have a dog.

The Bidens fostered and then adopted Major in 2018, while Champ has been with the family since 2008.

Biden officials have said Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Related Topics

Election Century White House German Trump Doctor January November Sunday 2018 Family Race

Recent Stories

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Justice creates special federal courts ..

9 hours ago

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.