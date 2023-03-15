UrduPoint.com

Biden Mourns With Mass Shooting Survivors, Tightens Gun Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Biden mourns with mass shooting survivors, tightens gun law

Monterey Park, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden mourned Tuesday with Asian American survivors of a mass shooting in a Los Angeles suburb and wielded his limited powers to tighten firearms controls, while pressuring Congress to "do something big." A somber president addressed the immigrant community in Monterey Park, praising their resilience and recalling characteristics of each of the 11 people slaughtered in January during Lunar New Year celebrations.

He recalled the strength of a loving "matriarch," a karaoke singing grandmother, and the 72-year-old manager and dance teacher at the Star Ballroom where the massacre occurred. Applause broke out when Biden heralded Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who wrestled the gun from the shooter before he could open fire at a second ballroom.

"He found the courage to act," Biden said, also getting applause when he highlighted the best picture Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" -- a sci-fi film centered on a Chinese American family that he said "made history." Biden then urged Congress, where Republicans have pushed back for decades against stricter gun purchase laws, to take "responsibility" and to clamp down on the hugely popular semi-automatic, military-style rifles most often used in mass shootings.

"Ban assault weapons," he urged to cheers from the audience of around 200 people. "Do it now. Enough! Do something. Do something big." Of several measures enacted Tuesday by Biden, the most consequential was an executive order tightening rules on background checks.

Polls show overwhelming popular support for a blanket rule requiring that anyone purchasing a firearm be checked for a criminal record.

However, Republicans in Congress argue this impinges on the constitutional right to own weapons and should be left up to individual states to decide.

Currently, only federally licensed dealers -- responsible for less than half of gun sales -- are required to run background checks nationwide. In addition, some states have imposed their own additional requirements.

Biden's order directed the attorney general to clamp down on vendors failing to carry out the checks and also to clarify who qualifies as a dealer.

The rule "directs my attorney general to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation," Biden said. "It's just common sense -- to check whether someone is a felon or a domestic abuser before they buy a gun." Biden also said his executive order -- an action a president can implement without congressional approval, though only through Federal rather than individual state agencies -- will also tighten the screws on irresponsible gun dealers.

It will lead to an independent study exposing "how gun manufacturers aggressively market firearms to civilians, especially minors, including by using military imagery," he said. The attorney general will also release official reports that name firearms dealers who violate laws.

The name and shame tactic will help lawmakers "crack down on those illegal dealers and the public can avoid purchasing from them," Biden said.

Related Topics

Fire Film And Movies China Brandon Los Angeles Buy Lead Monterey January Congress Criminals Market Oscar Family All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2023

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th March 2023

35 minutes ago
 UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

8 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

8 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.