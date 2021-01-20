Biden State pick says US embassy will remain in Jerusalem

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and maintain the US embassy there, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Asked by Senator Ted Cruz at a confirmation hearing if the United States would continue Trump's policies on both points, Blinken said without hesitation, "Yes and yes."