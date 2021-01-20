UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden State Pick Says US Embassy Will Remain In Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden State pick says US embassy will remain in Jerusalem

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse Donald Trump's landmark decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and maintain the US embassy there, secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Asked by Senator Ted Cruz at a confirmation hearing if the United States would continue Trump's policies on both points, Blinken said without hesitation, "Yes and yes."

Related Topics

Hearing Israel Trump Jerusalem United States

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

9 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

9 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

9 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

9 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.