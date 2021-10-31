UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet With Turkey's Erdogan On Sunday: US Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior US official said.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral at the UN summit climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior US administration official briefed reporters on Saturday that it would take place "tomorrow".

Erdogan has had a rocky relationship with Biden, whom he last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

The meeting would also come on the heels of a new diplomatic spat that saw Erdogan threaten to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who accused the envoys of meddling in Turkey's affairs, walked back the threat after the embassies issued statements pledging to stay out of Turkey's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Turkey Civil Society Brussels Rome Glasgow United States Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 W ..

England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

17 seconds ago
 UNSC adopts 'first of its kind' resolution on prot ..

UNSC adopts 'first of its kind' resolution on protecting classrooms from conflic ..

19 seconds ago
 Sudanese Police Deny Opening Fire on Protesters in ..

Sudanese Police Deny Opening Fire on Protesters in Omdurman

20 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.