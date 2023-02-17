Blundell ton leads New Zealand rearguard in first England Test

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A rollicking century by Tom Blundell propelled New Zealand to a first innings of 306 and back into contention in the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Blundell blasted a career-best 138 on day two of the day-night Test at the Bay Oval, resurrecting his side from a precarious 83-5 after England declared at 325-9 on Thursday.

The tourists hold a 19-run lead but were to face an awkward final hour under lights, a period when wickets traditionally tumble against the pink ball.

Blundell's fourth Test ton, off 181 balls and featuring 19 fours and one six, was a mix of improvisation and power.

It also continued the 32-year-old's prolific form of the last year, having scored 383 runs during last June's 3-0 series loss in England, at an average of 76.6.

Blundell shared a 75-run partnership with opener Devon Conway (77) but just as valuable were late stands with debut bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner, of 53 and 59 respectively.

Number 11 Tickner contributed three runs as Blundell advanced from 80 to three figures, accompanied by roars from the home crowd under a setting sun, before he was the last wicket to fall, caught and bowled by James Anderson.

The wicket was historically significant for Anderson, who is on the verge of setting a world-record alongside long-time new ball partner Stuart Broad.

The pair have taken 1,001 wickets between them in the 133 Tests they have played together, dating back 16 years.

The pair sit level with Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who achieved 1,001 wickets in 104 Tests played together.

The 1,000 mark was reached early on Friday when nightwatchman Wagner was fooled by a slower ball by Broad (1-72), having heaved him for successive sixes off the two previous deliveries.

Anderson finished with 3-36 while Ollie Robinson claimed 4-54, his highlight a scything in-ducker that trapped Daryl Mitchell for a duck.

Conway started New Zealand's fightback but lost concentration against a relentless barrage of short bowling from England captain Ben Stokes (1-38) and stabbed a pull shot straight to square leg.