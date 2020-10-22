UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Polls Transparent, Arce Victory Legitimate: OAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Bolivia polls transparent, Arce victory legitimate: OAS

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :International observers on Wednesday declared Bolivia's presidential election transparent and Luis Arce's incoming government legitimate as an official but not yet complete tally showed an overwhelming victory for the leftist.

"People voted freely and the result was clear and overwhelming, granting strong legitimacy to the incoming government, to Bolivian institutions and to the electoral process," said Manuel Gonzalez, head of the observer mission for the Organization of American States, in releasing the team's preliminary report on Sunday's polls.

Related Topics

Election Bolivia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

7 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

8 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

9 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

9 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.