Bolivia polls transparent, Arce victory legitimate: OAS

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :International observers on Wednesday declared Bolivia's presidential election transparent and Luis Arce's incoming government legitimate as an official but not yet complete tally showed an overwhelming victory for the leftist.

"People voted freely and the result was clear and overwhelming, granting strong legitimacy to the incoming government, to Bolivian institutions and to the electoral process," said Manuel Gonzalez, head of the observer mission for the Organization of American States, in releasing the team's preliminary report on Sunday's polls.