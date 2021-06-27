Bomb explodes in church in eastern DR Congo

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A makeshift bomb exploded inside a Catholic church in the city of Beni in the DR Congo's conflict-plagued east on Sunday, just an hour before a children's Confirmation ceremony, a local official said.

The head of police in Beni's town hall Narcisse Muteba Kashale told AFP that the explosion occurred at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) and that experts from the UN's mission to DR Congo had told "us it is a home-made bomb, a bomb that was set up for an ambush". It was not immediately clear whether the blast caused any casualties.