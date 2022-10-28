Botswana to slaughter 10,000 cattle to fight foot and mouth disease

GABORONE, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday that the country will slaughter at least 10,000 cattle in the northeast area to stop the foot and mouth disease from spreading.

"There is no cure for this disease. This disease can be cured by slaughtering affected cattle. That is the only way to keep the disease at bay," Masisi said during a meeting at the Senyawe village in the North-East District of Botswana.

In addition to this, he said that the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb in the form of foot and mouth disease and that if they do nothing and allow the disease to spread to other zones, then Botswana's cattle industry will come to an end.

He praised the farmers for working with the government to find a solution to the problem, even though foot and mouth disease was making things hard. Farmers will get compensation of 3,000 pula (about 225 U.S. Dollars) per animal.

The disease caused the southern African nation to halt all beef exports to the European Union (EU) in August. The country exports about 9,000 tons of beef to the EU annually.