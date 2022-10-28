UrduPoint.com

Botswana To Slaughter 10,000 Cattle To Fight Foot And Mouth Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Botswana to slaughter 10,000 cattle to fight foot and mouth disease

GABORONE, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday that the country will slaughter at least 10,000 cattle in the northeast area to stop the foot and mouth disease from spreading.

"There is no cure for this disease. This disease can be cured by slaughtering affected cattle. That is the only way to keep the disease at bay," Masisi said during a meeting at the Senyawe village in the North-East District of Botswana.

In addition to this, he said that the country is sitting on a ticking time bomb in the form of foot and mouth disease and that if they do nothing and allow the disease to spread to other zones, then Botswana's cattle industry will come to an end.

He praised the farmers for working with the government to find a solution to the problem, even though foot and mouth disease was making things hard. Farmers will get compensation of 3,000 pula (about 225 U.S. Dollars) per animal.

The disease caused the southern African nation to halt all beef exports to the European Union (EU) in August. The country exports about 9,000 tons of beef to the EU annually.

Related Topics

Exports European Union Cure Pula Botswana August All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.