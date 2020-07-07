UrduPoint.com
Brave Japanese Rafters Paddle Against The Floods

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :When torrential rain flooded his scenic neighbourhood in western Japan, Kentaro Oishi had no hesitation: he jumped in the inflatable normally used for taking tourists white-water rafting and paddled off to rescue stranded locals.

The 50-year-old and his three fellow rafters, who usually take holidaymakers on a white-knuckle ride down the Kuma River, found themselves paddling through dirt waters that submerged their district after the river broke its banks.

"I got an emergency call from the city's disaster management office for help... as they thought we would be the first ones to get there," Oishi, who heads the rafting association in Hitoyoshi City, told AFP by telephone.

"I immediately told them, 'We'll get down there now.' And I prepared the boats. I did not hesitate at all," he said.

Several days of heavy rain over wide areas of Japan's southwestern Kyushu island have left dozens dead in flooding or landslides and turned low-lying areas like Hitoyoshi into a ghost town overnight.

At least 17 people have reportedly lost their lives in the hot-springs resort and persistent torrential rain has made access difficult for the emergency services.

Oishi himself was one of the lucky ones -- his home and boat-storage facilities are on higher ground in the riverside city but he described his shock at seeing his home town underwater.

"I have 20 years of rafting experience, but I never dreamed" of rowing the boat through the city, the veteran paddler told AFP.

"To tell you the truth, I was so scared at first when I saw water levels rising so rapidly in the river," he said.

