Brazil Doctors Volunteer To Test Coronavirus Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Brazil doctors volunteer to test coronavirus vaccines

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :In Brazil, health care workers are on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic in more ways than one, treating patients but also volunteering to test some of the most promising experimental vaccines.

Brazil is the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the United States, and the virus is still spreading quickly here.

"I want to contribute, and this is my contribution -- through science," said pediatrician Monica Levi, one of 5,000 volunteers in Brazil helping test one of the most promising vaccines so far, developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Levi, 53, works at the Specialized Clinic for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and Immunizations (Cedipi) in Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the outbreak in Brazil, where more than 2.5 million people have been infected so far, with more than 90,000 deaths.

"Vaccination is my cause. So I have to act on my beliefs," she told AFP.

