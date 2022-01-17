UrduPoint.com

Brignone Edges Suter In Zauchensee Super-G

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022

Brignone edges Suter in Zauchensee super-G

Zauchensee, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Italy's Federica Brignone notched up her second victory of the season when she won the women's World Cup super-G in the Austrian resort of Zauchensee on Sunday.

Brignone timed 1min 10.84sec to edge out Swiss rival Corinne Suter by four-hundredths of a second, with Austrian Ariane Raedler rounding out the podium (+0.17).

The victory was the 18th on the World Cup circuit for the 31-year-old Brignone, who became the first Italian to win the women's overall title when she claimed that globe in 2020.

It was her second of the season after having previously won the super-G in St Moritz in December, and her form bodes well for the upcoming February 4-20 Beijing Olympics where she will try to go one better than the giant slalom bronze she won at the Pyeongchang Games.

"Today I was really attacking from top to the bottom, but it wasn't easy to put all the pieces together," said Brignone, who was also sixth in Saturday's downhill.

"I was more regular. The race was so tight, it's two days I'm skiing great."Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami finished 10th, at 0.64sec, while Brignone's teammate Sofia Goggia, who fell heavily in the downhill, managed to take to the starting-gate but could only come in 19th.

