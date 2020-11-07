UrduPoint.com
Bristol City Move Into Second Place In Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Bristol City move into second place in Championship

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Bristol City climbed to second place in the Championship after Chris Martin's goal sealed a 1-0 win against Cardiff on Friday.

Dean Holden's side are two points behind leaders Reading thanks to Martin's early goal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

City could be passed by Norwich or Swansea depending on their results on Saturday.

But, with six wins from their 11 league games, the west country team are off to a strong start as they chase a place in the Premier League.

Cardiff had chances to equalise in either half, but they paid the price for missing those opportunities.

Neil Harris' team, beaten in the play-offs last term, remain in mid-table after suffering a fourth league defeat this season.

Martin struck in the second minute when he tapped home Antoine Semenyo's cross inside the six-yard box.

Martin's first Championship goal this season was nearly followed by an instant Cardiff equaliser when Kieffer Moore's header from Marlon Pack's corner was pushed away by Daniel Bentley.

Leandro Bacuna tested Bentley from long-range, while Joe Ralls should have done better when he fired over before Moore was denied again by the City keeper.

