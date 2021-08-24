UrduPoint.com

Brunei's Daily COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 100 For 5 Straight Days

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

BANDAR BEGAWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Brunei reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 1,873.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all new cases are local infections. While the source of infection of 70 local cases is still under investigation, 24 local cases are related to 10 active clusters already identified and the other 10 local cases are related to one new cluster confirmed on Monday.

It marked the fifth consecutive day that daily new cases exceeded 100 since Aug.

19.

There are currently 1,432 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with four of them in critical condition requiring respiratory assistance and 27 other patients under close monitoring.

Before the detection of seven local cases on Aug. 7, Brunei had kept a record of 457 days without community infections.

Brunei also reported one death and 17 recoveries on Monday. There have been a total of 436 recovered patients and five COVID-related deaths reported so far in the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

