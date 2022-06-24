UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria MPs Approve Lifting Veto On N.Macedonia EU Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Bulgaria MPs approve lifting veto on N.Macedonia EU talks

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved lifting the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an ongoing EU summit in Brussels.

"The decision is adopted with 170 votes in favour, 37 were against and 21 abstained," parliament deputy speaker Atanas Atanasov said after the vote.

The proposal paves the way for the government to unblock the start of negotiations in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia will meet Bulgaria's demands on long-running historical and linguistic disputes.

The decision says that North Macedonia must include Bulgarians in its constitution "on an equal footing with other peoples", sign a bilateral protocol and "effectively implement" a 2017 treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation, ending hate speech.

"Ultimately, is in our interest for the Western Balkans, for North Macedonia and Albania, to receive a perspective to join the EU," Hristo Ivanov, the co-chairman of the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria party who proposed the motion, said during the debate.

"Today's decision allows us to link our demands with the fundamental European values and standards," he added, urging parties "not to miss this good chance" to resolve the issue before the France's EU presidency ends on June 30.

"Know that we are doing the right thing... The strongest instrument for pressure is the negotiations process itself," Ivanov said, adding that Bulgaria will be able to better defend its interests during the talks.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament Vote France Brussels Albania Bulgaria Macedonia June 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

2 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance ..

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the ..

4 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan ..

Vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan — A Chance to Win vivo X80 a ..

8 minutes ago
 Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the w ..

Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the world to live in by ‘The Econ ..

21 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide ..

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide health and education benefits ..

42 minutes ago
 Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce ..

Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce budget deficit: Miftah

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.