Bulgaria Sets Daily Record Of 6,816 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

SOFIA, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Bulgaria has reported a record number of 6,816 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 582,122, official data showed on Wednesday.

The number came after 50,356 tests were carried out, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

The previous daily record of 5,863 new cases was reported on Tuesday after 51,688 tests.

Meanwhile, 124 more patients have died from the virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 23,440.

A total of 7,325 patients are currently hospitalized, with 608 in intensive care, while 2,323 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 471,403.

At the same time, 26,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of administered vaccines to 2.77 million.

