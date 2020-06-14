CAF Club Competitions Qualifiers
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:10 PM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Clubs who have qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions include (alphabetical order): CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Two entrants permitted Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto; Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club; Guinea; Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya One entrant Burkina Faso: Rahimo; Cameroon: PWD Bamenda; Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho; Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport; Gambia: Real Banjul; Kenya: Gor Mahia; Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets; Mozambique: Costa do Sol; Niger: AS Sonidep; Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise; Rwanda: APR; Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe; Togo: ASKO Kara; Uganda: Vipers; Zimbabwe: FC Platinum -- Ethiopia and South Sudan say they will not enter clubs CONFEDERATION CUP Two entrants permitted Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca; DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe; Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya; Morocco: Tihad Casablanca One entrant Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Central African Republic: Stade Centrafricain; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile Congo; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gambia: Armed Forces; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d'Arc; Rwanda: Rayon Sports; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority -- Ethiopia say they will not enter a club Notes:-- Top 12 ranked countries can enter two clubs in each competition-- Competitions scheduled to begin on August 7 but likely to be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic