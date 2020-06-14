UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAF Club Competitions Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

CAF club competitions qualifiers

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Clubs who have qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions include (alphabetical order): CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Two entrants permitted Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto; Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club; Guinea; Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya One entrant Burkina Faso: Rahimo; Cameroon: PWD Bamenda; Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho; Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport; Gambia: Real Banjul; Kenya: Gor Mahia; Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets; Mozambique: Costa do Sol; Niger: AS Sonidep; Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise; Rwanda: APR; Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe; Togo: ASKO Kara; Uganda: Vipers; Zimbabwe: FC Platinum -- Ethiopia and South Sudan say they will not enter clubs CONFEDERATION CUP Two entrants permitted Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca; DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe; Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya; Morocco: Tihad Casablanca One entrant Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Central African Republic: Stade Centrafricain; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile Congo; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gambia: Armed Forces; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d'Arc; Rwanda: Rayon Sports; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority -- Ethiopia say they will not enter a club Notes:-- Top 12 ranked countries can enter two clubs in each competition-- Competitions scheduled to begin on August 7 but likely to be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Somalia Football Luanda Brazzaville Siguiri Kamsar Casablanca Porto Sao Tome Kampala Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Burkina Faso Botswana Togo Rwanda Zimbabwe Sudan Congo Cameroon Kenya Guinea Gambia Malawi Mozambique Morocco Niger Central African Republic Uganda Angola Cuban Peso August Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

43 minutes ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

1 hour ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.