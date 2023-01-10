UrduPoint.com

California City Issues Evacuation Order Amid Powerful Storm

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A deluge of rain and strong winds prompted officials in Santa Barbara, California to issue an evacuation order Monday for nearly 10,000 people in Montecito and surrounding communities.

Local authorities ordered residents in Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria to immediately evacuate the areas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

They called on residents to go to the innermost room in their homes or high ground, it reported. An evacuation center has also been established in Santa Barbara.

Fourteen people have died as a result of violent storms sweeping California.

A 5-year-old boy and a motorist were reportedly swept away after entering a flooded roadway.

The National Weather Service said in a statement Monday that "heavy to excessive rainfall" remains possible on Tuesday, especially in southern California.

"The endless onslaught of potent systems with atmospheric rivers of moisture continue to inundate California," it said.

"Torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flows, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all remain threats to the Golden State," it added.

President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for California as storms, winds and rain advance on the state.

