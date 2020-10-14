UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Republicans Clash With State Officials Over Ballot Boxes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

California Republicans clash with state officials over ballot boxes

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Republican Party in California has locked horns with state authorities, saying it will defy a cease-and-desist order to remove unauthorized ballot boxes it has put up in three counties across the state.

A spokesman for the party argues the boxes -- placed over the weekend at conservative churches, gun shops and other locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Fresno County-- simply amount to "ballot harvesting," which allows third parties to collect and deliver ballots in some US states.

"We're going to continue our ballot harvesting programs," California Republican Party spokesperson Hector Barajas told the local CBS station on Monday.

However, state authorities say the drop boxes, some of which are labeled "official," are misleading and have given the Republican Party until Thursday to remove them.

"Misleading voters is wrong, regardless of who is doing it," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla in a statement.

"Political parties and campaigns can engage in get out the vote efforts, but they cannot violate state law," he added. "The unofficial, unauthorized drop boxes in question violate state law and jeopardize the security of voters' ballots.

"These unauthorized drop boxes are a disservice to elections administrators and a disservice to voters who deserve to cast their ballots with clarity and confidence.

" State Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned of civil or criminal punishment if Republicans fail to remove the boxes.

"We're getting some disturbing reports that perhaps some Republican Party officials in the state where these fake drop boxes have been situated may not be prepared or willing to remove these drop boxes," Becerra said.

"We hope the message goes out loud and clear that anyone who improperly solicits or manages a citizen's vote is subject to prosecution for engaging in activities that are against the law in the state of California.

"I'm trying to be careful how I say this but the reports we're hearing are disturbing." Barajas, however, appeared unmoved by the threats of legal action, telling CBS that while the party would remove the word "official" from the boxes, it would not remove the drop boxes themselves.

"Show us within the law, where we should stop," he said. "Tell us within the law, where we're breaking the law."The showdown comes three weeks before the US presidential election as America grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 215,000 people in this country.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Vote Orange Padilla Los Angeles Fresno May Criminals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

21 minutes ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

39 minutes ago

Banks train staffers for house financing for low i ..

39 minutes ago

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

2 hours ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.