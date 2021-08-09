Cambodia confirms 58 more Delta variant cases, bringing total to 385

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Monday that another 58 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant were detected, taking the kingdom's total number of the Delta variant cases to 385.

Laboratory testing conducted by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia found the Delta variant on 51 local people, including four health workers, and seven laborers returning from neighboring Thailand, the MoH said in a statement.

The local infections were spotted in capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Battambang, Kandal, Kampong Thom and Ratanakiri, it added.