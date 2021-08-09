UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Confirms 58 More Delta Variant Cases, Bringing Total To 385

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Cambodia confirms 58 more Delta variant cases, bringing total to 385

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Monday that another 58 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant were detected, taking the kingdom's total number of the Delta variant cases to 385.

Laboratory testing conducted by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia found the Delta variant on 51 local people, including four health workers, and seven laborers returning from neighboring Thailand, the MoH said in a statement.

The local infections were spotted in capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Battambang, Kandal, Kampong Thom and Ratanakiri, it added.

Related Topics

Thailand Battambang Siem Reap Phnom Penh Cambodia From

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

9 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

20 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

4 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.