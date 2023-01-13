Camel club, ICO sign partnership to promote Saudi camel heritage

Sayahid, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Camel Club has signed at the headquarters of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Sayahid, north of Riyadh, a partnership with the International Camel Organization (ICO) to promote the Saudi camel heritage and culture around the world, it was reported on Friday.

The Camel Club will be participating in all events organized by ICO in the Kingdom as a local and international strategic partner under the partnership, which also stipulates that ICO issues international certificates for participants at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival according to its accredited standards.

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival had introduced a competition under the theme "International Camel Organization's Run", where 32 Arab and European participants competed in this season's round.

It was held in appreciation of the Chairman of the board of Directors of the Camel Club Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen for the role the club has played to host international partners from more than 150 countries and offer them an opportunity to take part in King Abdulaziz Camel Festival competitions.