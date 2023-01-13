UrduPoint.com

Camel Club, ICO Sign Partnership To Promote Saudi Camel Heritage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Camel club, ICO sign partnership to promote Saudi camel heritage

Sayahid, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Camel Club has signed at the headquarters of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Sayahid, north of Riyadh, a partnership with the International Camel Organization (ICO) to promote the Saudi camel heritage and culture around the world, it was reported on Friday.

The Camel Club will be participating in all events organized by ICO in the Kingdom as a local and international strategic partner under the partnership, which also stipulates that ICO issues international certificates for participants at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival according to its accredited standards.

King Abdulaziz Camel Festival had introduced a competition under the theme "International Camel Organization's Run", where 32 Arab and European participants competed in this season's round.

It was held in appreciation of the Chairman of the board of Directors of the Camel Club Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen for the role the club has played to host international partners from more than 150 countries and offer them an opportunity to take part in King Abdulaziz Camel Festival competitions.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Ico All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

11 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

5 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.