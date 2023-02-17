UrduPoint.com

Canada Warships To Take Up Positions Off Haiti Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Canada warships to take up positions off Haiti coast

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Canada is deploying two warships off the coast of Haiti over the coming weeks to conduct surveillance of the crisis-hit country and support local police, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

Speaking to a meeting of Caribbean leaders in the Bahamian capital Nassau, he said the ships will "conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks." At a news conference later, he said the frigates would "assist the Haitian National Police in their efforts to control gang activity." He also said that their mere presence in Port-au-Prince Bay would likely dissuade gangs from using the waterway for criminal activities.

Haiti, the poorest country in the western hemisphere, has been mired for years in a vicious cycle of humanitarian, economic and political crises exacerbated by brutal gang violence.

Last Friday, the United Nation's top human rights official Volker Turk called for an international force to be deployed to Haiti to help end this "living nightmare." Trudeau said after a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry that Canada "is very concerned about the ongoing unrest and instability in Haiti." "Right now Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil and corruption.

Armed groups are committing murder, rape and other gender-based violence, kidnapping innocent people and recruiting children to terrorize and subjugate people," he said.

Speaking to reporters, he blamed much of the instability on "a small number of powerful elite families who are fomenting instability and financing violence for their own gains at a terrible cost to the Haitian people." He said Canada is working with allies to increase sanctions on them, adding "that until the Haitian elites and leadership are held to account for their role in this horrific crisis in Haiti, we will not be able to deal with it." Canada has imposed sanctions on former Haitian president Michel Martelly and two ex-prime ministers, as well as Haiti's only billionaire, Gilbert Bigio, and others.

On Thursday, Ottawa added more Names to its sanctions list, and announced Can$12.3 million (US$9.1 million) in new humanitarian aid for Haiti as well as Can$10 million (US$7.4 million) for the International Organization for Migration to protect migrants in the region.

Canada's deployment of navy ships comes after patrol aircraft with reconnaissance capabilities were sent for a few days earlier this month to assist local authorities.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Kidnapping Canada Ottawa Port-au-Prince Nassau Haiti Justin Trudeau Criminals From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

6 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

14 minutes ago
 Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

51 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority sta ..

ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority stake in ADNOC Gas on ADX

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.