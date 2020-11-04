UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Category 2 Hurricane Eta Batters Nicaragua

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Category 2 hurricane Eta batters Nicaragua

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday even as it continued to pummel Nicaragua, unleashing fierce winds and heavy downpours.

The hurricane, which dropped from a Category 4 storm earlier in the day as it moved inland, hammered impoverished indigenous communities along the coast and caused heavy rains throughout much of Central America.

"Quite a lot of trees have fallen and traffic has been badly affected" in the region, said Infrastructure Minister Oscar Mojica.

Packing 110 mile (175 kilometer) an hour winds, Eta tore up trees and ripped roofs off homes in Bilwi, the biggest town on the northeastern coast, also known as Puerto Cabezas.

"We spent the whole night with strong gusts of wind, accompanied by rain," Kenny Lisby, head of a local radio station, told AFP. "It's possible there will be quite a lot of destruction." Winds tore down the concrete perimeter walls of the town's baseball stadium, and left a trail of fallen trees as dazed cattle and domestic animals wandered through the streets, AFP reporters said.

Giovany Nelson, 34, said his family was "locked in a room listening to the wind destroying the roof." The Nicaraguan government reported no immediate deaths, while authorities in Honduras said that a child died in a collapsed house.

The US National Hurricane Center warned the effects of Eta could be catastrophic for the region.

"Life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides expected across portions of Central America," it said, including Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti and the Cayman Islands.

The Wawa river that connects Bilwi to the rest of the country broke its banks.

Eta is forecast to continue moving inland over northern Nicaragua and central Honduras through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Related Topics

Storm Died Traffic Nelson Wawa Puerto Cabezas El Salvador Jamaica Mexico Honduras Haiti Oscar Family From Government Rains

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.